Your Favorite Sports Star Might be Smoking Cannabis

Are you an avid sports fan? Looking up on your favorite player who scores the most on every season? Well, what if your favorite sports star is caught smoking Cannabis before their most awaited game? Will, it disappoint you? Or it wouldn’t be an issue?

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson

One of the stars who admit smoking Cannabis before games is the former NBA player Stephen Jackson. At the age of 38, Jackson with an average point of 15.1 over his entire 14 years career confessed in a podcast (I Am Rapaport) hosted by Michael Rapaport (actor).

On his confession, Jackson mentioned that he has great games before because of smoking Cannabis. However, he said that the high effect of the substance is also a disadvantage for him. Before stepping back on the court, he said that he has to take time to calm the effect of the weed on his body.

Matt Barnes of Golden State Warriors

The GSW won last year with Matt Barnes smoking before games. He said it himself that 6 hours before every game, he smoke Cannabis. This is his routine, he would practice shooting at morning, come home and smoke a bit, sleep, shower, then eat and play afterward.

After his retirement last June, the 38-year-old star said in an interview with BBC sport that cannabis is now a trend despite the fact that this substance is banned in NBA.

In the young age of 14, the former NBA player admits that Cannabis is already a part of his life though he never accepted that he is being addicted to the said substance.

Now the Coach Steve Kerr

On a podcast (CSN Bay Area), the coach of Warriors Mr. Steve Kerr frankly admitted that he smokes Cannabis to treat his back pains. Kerr has told Monte Poole (host) that he might be dealing with some trouble after what he will say but he said it anyways. He said that he tried smoking the substance last year twice. Afterward, he said he smoked half of it to treat his chronic illness.

He has no reason to worry about this though because it wouldn’t be an issue in states like California anymore. Either medical or for recreational use, marijuana or Cannabis is now open for everyone in the said state.

Football Players Were Caught and Got Punished

Now, football players got punished for smoking Cannabis. Sports stars Bernard Lama, Chris Armstrong, Ibrahim Tanko, Mbulelo Mabizela, and Wilder Medina all got punished for one reason, for smoking Cannabis. Cannabis can be beneficial especially on optimizing the performance of the body during sports games. However, this is not legal everywhere. Some of these footballers got a second chance and some got absolutely dropped.

The Final Verdict

Legal or not, the benefits of smoking Cannabis must not be relied on. This substance can be relaxing but before you know it, you are already dragged to being addicted to the said substance.