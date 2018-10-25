Your Weekend in Combat Sports

Combat

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

 

Friday October 26

4:00am: Hex Fight Series 17 ($14.95 Epicentre.tv)
4:00am: Ultimate Legends VIII ($12.99 Fite.tv)
7:30am: OneFC: Pursuit of Greatness Prelims (Facebook/YouTube)
9:30am: OneFC: Pursuit of Greatness (OneFC App)
6:00pm: 2018 UWW World Wrestling Championships: Day 6 (NBC Sports)
7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
7:00pm: Boom Cups Celebrity Boxing Showdown: Abraham vs. Hoopz Press Conference (FREE Fite.tv)
8:00pm: Combate Americas 25 (DAZN)

 

Saturday October 27

7:00am: Brave 17 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
7:20am: The Champion Muay Thai (YouTube)
8:00am: 2018 Super 32 (FloWrestling)
9:00am: RCC 4 (YouTube)
10:00am: TATNEFT Cup World Cup Semifinals ($3.99 EliteBoxing.tv)
12:00pm: King of Kings 61 (kokfights.tv)
12:45pm: Enfusion Live 73 ($11.36 Cleeng)
2:00pm: Andrey Sirotkin vs. John Ryder/Jordan Gill vs. Ryan Doyle (DAZN)
4:00pm: Hughie Fury vs. Kubrat Pulev/Leonardo Damian Bruzzese vs. Tervel Pulev (ESPN+)
5:30pm: Fight To Win Pro 91 (FloGrappling)
6:00pm: Big John’s MMA: Monster Fight Night ($14.99 Fite.tv)
6:30pm: UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Volkan Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)
7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 2)
7:00pm: Iron Tiger Fight Series 84 (FloCombat)
8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Volkan Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
8:00pm: American Kombat Alliance 5 (FloCombat)
8:00pm: Diamond Rock Promotions: Victory In The Rock ($14.99 Fite.tv)
9:00pm: Regis Prograis vs. Terry Flanagan/Anthony Yigit vs. Ivan Baranchyk (DAZN)
9:30pm: 2018 UWW World Wrestling Championships: Day 7 (NBC Sports)
9:30pm: Elite Amateur Fight League Season 3: Arizona vs. California ($14.99 Fite.tv)
10:00pm: Daniel Jacobs vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko/Alberto Machado vs. Yuandale Evans (HBO)
10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Volkan (Fox Sports 1)

 

Sunday October 28

1:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
7:20am: MAX Muay Thai (YouTube)
8:00am: 2018 Super 32 (FloWrestling)
11:00pm: 2018 UWW World Wrestling Championships: Day 8 (NBC Sports)

 

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man who’s just waiting for his college football team’s inevitable collapse to Navy attempts to pass the time with a fun boxing-centric fight weekend.

 

  1. Daniel Jacobs vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko/Alberto Machado vs. Yuandale Evans: Sad day, as this is the swan song for boxing on HBO. I can’t promise I won’t get emotional, as I am a meek washwoman.

  2. Regis Prograis vs. Terry Flanagan/Anthony Yigit vs. Ivan Baranchyk: Two quarterfinal bouts in the same tourney in the WBSS. That should be the format going forward.

  3. UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Volkan: Winner potentially getting the next crack at Jones/Gustaffson.

  4. 2018 UWW World Wrestling Championships: We’re past most of the freestyle stuff, otherwise it’d be higher, but Greco-Roman is up now for the best of the best.

  5. Hughie Fury vs. Kubrat Pulev/Leonardo Damian Bruzzese vs. Tervel Pulev: This won’t be a gorgeous matchup, but it will determine the next IBF mandatory heavyweight challenger.

  6. OneFC: Pursuit of Greatness: Has One’s Super Series been the nicest surprise of 2018?

  7. Fight To Win Pro 91: Absolute consistency, the Joe Thornton of professional grappling.

  8. 2018 Super 32: It’s almost wrestling season, y’all! Super 32 is one of the most prestigious HS wrestling tournies in the country.

  9. Enfusion Live 73: Wouldn’t be an Enfusion party without a Stoica brother!

  10. Boom Cups Celebrity Boxing Showdown: Abraham vs. Hoopz Press Conference: Farrah Abraham vs. Hoopz…celebrity boxing press conference…to raise money for anti-bullying support! Oh, my god. We are through the looking glass here, people.

 

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

 

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Vacant Enfusion Light Heavyweight Championship: Bogdan Stoica (51-12) vs. Levi Kuyken (8-3) [Enfusion Live 73]

4. Super Bantamweight Tournament Quarterfinals: Shoya Masumoto (13-9-2) vs. Victor Saravia (5-4) [Krush 94]

3. Welterweight Bout: Enriko Kehl (46-14-2) vs. Jordan Watson (51-13-2) [Enfusion Live 73]

2. OneFC Super Series Light Heavyweight Bout: Ibrahim El Bouni (37-6-1) vs. Tarik Khbabez (39-4-1) [OneFC: Pursuit of Greatness]

1. Krush Bantamweight Championship: Akihiro Kaneko (c) (6-0) vs. Junya Weerasakreck (14-7-1) [Krush 94]

 

BOXING

5. Heavyweight Bout: Hughie Fury (21-1) vs. Kubrat Pulev (25-1) [Epic Sports on ESPN+]

4. Vacant IBF Junior Welterweight Championship/World Boxing Super Series Quarterfinals: Anthony Yigit (21-0-1) vs. Ivan Baranchyk (18-0) [World Boxing Super Series]

3. WBA World Junior Lightweight Championship: Alberto Machado (c) (20-0) vs. Yuandale Evans (20-1) [HBO Championship Boxing]

2. Interim WBC World Junior Welterweight Championship/World Boxing Super Series Quarterfinals: Regis Prograis (c) (22-0) vs. Terry Flanagan (33-1) [World Boxing Super Series]

1. Vacant IBF World Middleweight Championship: Daniel Jacobs (34-2) vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko (12-0) [HBO Championship Boxing]

 

MMA

5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov (13-4) vs. Patrick Cummins (10-5) [UFC Fight Night: Oezdemir vs. Smith]

4. DEEP Lightweight Championship: Satoru Kitaoka (c) (41-17-9) vs. Koji Takeda (7-0) [DEEP 86 Impact]

3. Featherweight Bout: Artem Lobov (13-14-1) vs. Michael Johnson (18-13) [UFC Fight Night: Oezdemir vs. Smith]

2. OneFC Middleweight Championship: Aung La N Sang (c) (23-10) vs. Mohammad Karaki (9-0) [OneFC: Pursuit of Greatness]

1. Light Heavyweight Bout: Anthony Smith (30-13) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (15-2) [UFC Fight Night: Oezdemir vs. Smith]

 

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 97kg Greco-Roman Finals [2018 UWW World Championships]

4. 60kg Greco-Roman Finals [2018 UWW World Championships]

3. 87kg Greco-Roman Finals [2018 UWW World Championships]

2. 130kg Greco-Roman Finals [2018 UWW World Championships]

1. Black Belt Heavyweight Masters No-Gi Championship: Tex Johnson vs. Tom Deblass [Fight To Win Pro 91]

 

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Cleared a cool dollar-forty-sex last week, kids! That’s most of a school lunch!

 

Best Fight of the Weekend: Daniel Jacobs vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Satoru Kitaoka vs. Koji Takeda
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Nathan Thorley over Tayar Mehmed
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: World Boxing Super Series on DAZN
Upset of the Week: Anthony Smith over Volkan Oezdemir
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Hughie Fury vs. Kubrat Pulev

