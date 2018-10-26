Kevin Durant weighs in about Knicks billboard in NYC

Warriors star Kevin Durant does not appear to believe he’s the one that will “make NY sports great again.”

A group of Knicks fans put up a billboard outside of Madison Square Garden, in an attempt to recruit Durant to the team.

It showed a photo depicting the likeness of Durant and Kristaps Porzingis, with both players in Knicks jerseys.

Twitter Reacts to Billboard Outside of MSG is Recruiting Kevin Durant to Knicks https://t.co/zMcnmJUB4V pic.twitter.com/YN152o8Zod — Robert Littal (@BSO) October 25, 2018

KD was asked about the billboard on Friday, and while he didn’t seem beaten up by the whole thing, he didn’t appear to be all that impressed by the gesture, either.

Kevin Durant on the billboard that’s up in Manhattan imploring him to come to the Knicks: “I don’t really know how to feel about that type of stuff. It’s cool. No disrespect, but I’m not really impressed with that type of stuff.” — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 26, 2018

It’s funny that KD reacted so nonchalantly, as we’ve seen other moments involving him where he really seems to crave the attention — from both fans and media members alike.