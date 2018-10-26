LeBron James releases new trailer for 'Shut Up & Dribble' (Video)

LeBron James has seen his HBO series — “The Shop” — get off to a great start, so there’s been a lot of excitement toward his next project.

The first trailer for it has been released, and now fans have something to tide them over. With that said, check out the trailer for “Shut Up & Dribble” — the series that is narrated by Jemele Hill, and will begin to air on Nov. 3.

It appears the show will have plenty of crossover from sports to social justice issues. Charles Barkley, Kendrick Lamar and others are slated to appear, so the show figures to feature compelling content. We enjoyed the trailer, and are excited for the first episode to drop.