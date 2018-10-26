LeBron James reveals new nickname for Lance Stephenson

There was a time when LeBron James and Lance Stephenson couldn’t get along on the court during games, with the former Pacers guard even resorting to blowing in the four-time MVP’s ear.

Well, fast forward to 2018, and the two are now teammates on the Lakers, with Stephenson having been acquired shortly after James. The Lakers committed to building its roster with players that are gritty, defensive-minded guys, so that’s why Stephenson was brought in.

The two teammates seem to be getting along well so far, and James actually shared a new nickname for Stephenson after the team’s first win of the season, which is his way of “bro”ing out with him.

“Make ‘em dance Lance sparked our win tonight.” – LeBron on their 4th quarter run. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0thcJowZKt — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) October 26, 2018

Make ’em dance Lance — ok then.