Look: Larry King, Mary Hart spotted behind home plate at Dodgers' World Series Game 3

Los Angeles superfan Larry King wasn’t about to give up his seats to the first World Series game played in Los Angeles this season — no matter the price.

King, who often roots for the team and sits behind the plate at Dodger Stadium, was spotted at Game 3 of the World Series on Friday night.

The dude in the beret behind Larry King. Is that Bill Walton? #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/f4yR4YEpGN — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) October 27, 2018

Best row two seat in all of sports: behind Larry King pic.twitter.com/9KcYRzJyAw — Kyle Rutledge (@RowdyRuTS18) October 27, 2018

Not only that, former E.T. television host Mary Hart was also seen in the front row — just to the right of where King was seated. She was rocking a blue Dodgers cardigan at the time.

Mary Hart looks like she’s pleading for a hit. Larry King looks meh #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/uuvbkjOiH0 — George Whipple Jr. (@gwhipp) October 27, 2018

Dodgers confirmed Mary Hart briefly left her seat in the 5th, with LA leading 1-0, to retrieve Larry King who inadvertently wandered onto the playing field to interview the third-base bag. pic.twitter.com/WIwNJ7kno0 — Steve Rose (@CaptainRose) October 27, 2018

All the stars — past and present — were out in LA on Friday night for the big game.