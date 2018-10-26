Look: Larry King, Mary Hart spotted behind home plate at Dodgers' World Series Game 3

Los Angeles superfan Larry King wasn’t about to give up his seats to the first World Series game played in Los Angeles this season — no matter the price.
King, who often roots for the team and sits behind the plate at Dodger Stadium, was spotted at Game 3 of the World Series on Friday night.
Not only that, former E.T. television host Mary Hart was also seen in the front row — just to the right of where King was seated. She was rocking a blue Dodgers cardigan at the time.
All the stars — past and present — were out in LA on Friday night for the big game.
Comments