Look: Sandy Koufax's shocked reaction in World Series game speaks volumes

Dodgers fans were quite surprised when Jackie Bradley Jr. crushed a home run off closer Kenley Jansen in the eighth inning of Game 3 of the World Series on Friday.

And they weren’t the only ones that were surprised by JBJ breaking the scoreless tie with a dinger. Check out the reaction from Dodgers pitching legend Sandy Koufax.

Sandy Koufax – you ok, bud? pic.twitter.com/HgADCpcogc — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 27, 2018

Koufax’s eyes pretty much said it all there. There’s no way he would’ve left a fastball up in that outer-quadrant of the plate for Bradley to crush, like Jansen did, but that’s probably because he was one of the greatest lefty hurlers of all-time.