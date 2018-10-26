NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: LeBron James
By: Jeff Fox | October 26, 2018
Oct 25, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) blocks a shot by Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most. If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place. Pervert.
LeBron James – Lakers (vs Denver)
28 points, 10-17 FG, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 steals
LBJ with another classic performance last night.
