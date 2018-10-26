Red Sox call out Manny Machado for cheating, accuse him of stealing signs in Game 2

Red Sox pitcher David Price struggled in only one inning during Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night, and the team appears to know why that happened.

And they’re not claiming it was something mechanical with Price, either. Instead, they believe it was due to their opponent bending the rules a bit.

The Red Sox believe Dodgers slugger Manny Machado was relaying signs to hitters from second base in the fourth inning of the game, according to a report from Bleacher Report’s Scott Miller. Pitching coach Dana LeVangie said the following to Miller:

“I wish I would have gone out there before the [Yasiel] Puig at-bat, before he came up in that situation, because I saw the whole thing.’

The incident dates back to when Machado was on second base, with the bases loaded, and Matt Kemp at the plate. Kemp later drove in a run via a sacrifice fly. Enrique Hernandez followed, with a nine-pitch at bat, and that’s where everything got interesting. He was seen touching his helmet, pulling on his jersey and doing other hand signals and gestures.

Stealing signs continues to be an issue, and it’s looking like most MLB teams in the postseason did it at least once, in some form. MLB needs to switch to a system that allows for earpiece communication via pitchers and catchers. It’s time to utilize the technology we have to make the game more fair.