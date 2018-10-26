Watch: Joc Pederson brings Dodger Stadium to life with clutch home run (Video)

The Dodgers had Joc Pederson hitting leadoff for the pivotal Game 3 of the World Series on Friday, and it was a good idea that manager Dave Roberts elected to do so.

The Sox came to Dodger Stadium enjoying a 2-0 series lead, so the home team wanted to do whatever it could to establish some early momentum in the first Fall Classic game in LA this year.

Pederson did exactly that in his second at-bat of the game, in the third inning. Check out the swing he put on this hanging breaking ball which got too much of the plate.

L.A. strikes first! Joc Pederson goes deep to give the @Dodgers a 1-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/D6o0czce1X — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 27, 2018

Pederson’s blast broke the scoreless tie, and served as the only run for quite some time.