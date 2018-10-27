Look: Alex Morgan spotted at Dodgers-Red Sox World Series game

One of the greatest female Olympians of all-time was at Dodger Stadium for Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night.
United States Women’s National Team star striker Alex Morgan announced that she’d be enjoying the action between the Dodgers and Red Sox on Saturday.
Sure enough, she was there. Morgan was spotted by TV cameras.
The Twitterverse featured a number of reactions to the celebrity sighting.
It’s never known exactly who will be spotted at a popular sporting event in the Los Angeles area. Apparently, it was Morgan who was seen in the suites at Dodger Stadium, which makes sense, given that she grew up in the Los Angeles suburbs.
