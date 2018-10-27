Look: Alex Morgan spotted at Dodgers-Red Sox World Series game

One of the greatest female Olympians of all-time was at Dodger Stadium for Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night.

United States Women’s National Team star striker Alex Morgan announced that she’d be enjoying the action between the Dodgers and Red Sox on Saturday.

Comin for ya @Dodgers — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) October 27, 2018

Sure enough, she was there. Morgan was spotted by TV cameras.

Oh hi, @alexmorgan13 👋 World Series tonight, FIFA Women's World Cup next summer on @FOXSports! pic.twitter.com/EpKLSzwjkq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 28, 2018

The Twitterverse featured a number of reactions to the celebrity sighting.

Alex Morgan at the World Series. Wearing the Wrong hat but…… pic.twitter.com/D5sDqhMaDH — Jason (Blue Check Mark) (@Jason_Leslie1) October 28, 2018

Alex Morgan didn’t look like she was enjoying the camera in her face — Buehler Time (@leftcoastbias1) October 28, 2018

Alex Morgan have my children — Brayden Ewing (@braydenewing6) October 28, 2018

I don't think Alex Morgan wants that camera on her lol — Matt (@Letterbomber) October 28, 2018

It’s never known exactly who will be spotted at a popular sporting event in the Los Angeles area. Apparently, it was Morgan who was seen in the suites at Dodger Stadium, which makes sense, given that she grew up in the Los Angeles suburbs.