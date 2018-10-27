Look: Hot brunette Dodgers fan behind home plate at World Series draws attention

A number of celebrities hit up Friday’s showdown between the Red Sox and Dodgers for the pivotal World Series Game 3 matchup, which was no surprise, given what sporting events in the Los Angeles area usually draw.

At the very least, it’s known that comedian and television host Larry King will likely be spotted in his normal seat behind home plate. King is a season-ticket holder, and is no stranger to the Dodger Stadium spotlight. Here he was enjoying all the action Game 3 had to offer on Friday.

Best row two seat in all of sports: behind Larry King pic.twitter.com/9KcYRzJyAw — Kyle Rutledge (@RowdyRuTS18) October 27, 2018

But King wasn’t the only celeb behind home plate. Former “Entertainment Tonight” host Mary Hart was there as well. Not only that, she also mocked Red Sox pitcher Craig Kimbrel’s signature pre-pitch stance during the ninth inning as well, which made for a hilarious moment.

Even Mary Hart likes to imitate Craig Kimbrel. pic.twitter.com/H5BF6Ur7Mb — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 27, 2018

Fans on social media were talking about King and Hart, but they also wanted to know who the hot brunette sitting directly behind the catcher was as well. She was wearing a black “10X” cap, and a red-and-black polka dot jacket. Here are a few shots of her.

Who is that in the front row at Dodger Stadium in the red hat? @EdMylett #MAXOUT #WorldSeries2018 pic.twitter.com/hmw9NW2tvn — The Program (@THE_PROGRAM_) October 27, 2018

Anyone recognize this guy sitting behind home plate at the World Series? pic.twitter.com/YREEtTbGGe — Rob Ristesund (@RacinRob10) October 27, 2018

Hey LOOK, it's serial entrepreneurial & life strategist & coach @EdMylett RIGHT BEHIND home plate at tonight's World Series! White Red Sox jersey with RED #MAXOUT hat.

Ed is certainly the definition of #maxout tonite! pic.twitter.com/2mk2h4du5a — Scott Carlberg (@werksracer) October 27, 2018

Not only that, she also snapped a selfie with Marlins Man, because he’s such a big star, and all.

Chick behind home plate pic.twitter.com/H8aOZOXXtv — mike wallach (@DownwiththeMets) October 27, 2018

We’ll attempt to provide some updates as to who exactly the fan in the picture is, in the near future, but for now, enjoy the photos of her.