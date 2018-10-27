Look: Hot brunette Dodgers fan behind home plate at World Series draws attention

A number of celebrities hit up Friday’s showdown between the Red Sox and Dodgers for the pivotal World Series Game 3 matchup, which was no surprise, given what sporting events in the Los Angeles area usually draw.
At the very least, it’s known that comedian and television host Larry King will likely be spotted in his normal seat behind home plate. King is a season-ticket holder, and is no stranger to the Dodger Stadium spotlight. Here he was enjoying all the action Game 3 had to offer on Friday.
But King wasn’t the only celeb behind home plate. Former “Entertainment Tonight” host Mary Hart was there as well. Not only that, she also mocked Red Sox pitcher Craig Kimbrel’s signature pre-pitch stance during the ninth inning as well, which made for a hilarious moment.
Fans on social media were talking about King and Hart, but they also wanted to know who the hot brunette sitting directly behind the catcher was as well. She was wearing a black “10X” cap, and a red-and-black polka dot jacket. Here are a few shots of her.
Not only that, she also snapped a selfie with Marlins Man, because he’s such a big star, and all.
We’ll attempt to provide some updates as to who exactly the fan in the picture is, in the near future, but for now, enjoy the photos of her.
Comments