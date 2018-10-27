Look: Kobe Bryant hits up World Series game, hangs out with Clayton Kershaw and others

One of the greatest athletes to ever suit up and play for a Los Angeles professional sports team hit up Game 4 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers were hoping to tie the series against the Red Sox up at two games apiece, after pulling off a thrilling 3-2 win on Friday night, via an 18th-inning home run from Max Muncy.

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant hit up the game, and he was seen in the clubhouse hanging with a number of Dodgers players beforehand. Here he is talking to and dapping up Clayton Kershaw.

He also announced the Dodgers players’ names during pregame introductions.

It’s great to see Kobe still very much involved in the LA sports scene.