Manny Machado caught admiring possible home run, still flipped bat anyway

Dodgers slugger Manny Machado has been known to appreciate his work on the baseball diamond, but sometimes he takes it a bit too far.

That’s what happened when he came to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning during Game 3 of the World Series on Friday night, with two out. Machado took a giant cut at a breaking ball from Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly, but got underneath the ball.

It appeared that Machado initially thought he hit the ball into the stands, as he was seen admiring it, before eventually flipping his bat and jogging toward first base. The problem was that the ball hit off the wall and stayed in the park, holding Machado to a single, rather than an extra-base hit.

Manny Machado thought he had a home run on this swing… It ended up only being a single. pic.twitter.com/ZF0ijtHdsa — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 27, 2018

That was a pretty epic bat flip for a routine single, especially since an end-of-inning-out followed just a few pitches later. Just imagine if Machado had actually managed to hit a home run. His bat would’ve been thrown so high that it still wouldn’t have landed yet.