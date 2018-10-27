UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith
Oct 27, 2018
Moncton Events Center
Moncton, New Brunswick
UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith Results
Main Card (FS1/TSN 5 – 10:00 pm Eastern)
Light Heavyweights (five rounds):
Volkan Oezdemir (15-2, #9 ranked light heavyweight)
Anthony Smith (30-13, #4 ranked light heavyweight)
Featherweights:
Artem Lobov (14-14-1, 1 NC, #42 ranked featherweight)
Michael Johnson (18-13, #10 ranked featherweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Misha Cirkunov (13-4, #14 ranked light heavyweight)
Patrick Cummins (10-4, #32 ranked light heavyweight)
Bantamweights
Jonathan Martinez (9-1)
Andre Soukhamthath (12-6, #39 ranked bantamweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Gian Villante (16-10, #25 ranked light heavyweight)
Ed Herman (24-13, 1 NC, #24 ranked light heavyweight)
Welterweights:
Alex Garcia (15-5, #26 ranked welterweight)
Court McGee (18-7, #71 ranked welterweight)
Prelims (FS1/Fight Network – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Welterweights:
Nordine Taleb (14-5, #43 ranked welterweight)
Sean Strickland (19-3, #39 ranked welterweight)
Lightweights:
Thibault Gouti (12-4, #66 ranked lightweight)
Nasrat Haqparast (9-2, #62 ranked lightweight)
Featherweights:
Chris Fishgold (17-1-1)
Calvin Kattar (18-3, #23 ranked featherweight)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Sarah Moras (5-3, #11 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)
Talita Bernardo (5-3, #17 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)
Lightweights:
Te Edwards (6-1)
Don Madge (7-3-1)
Heavyweights:
Arjan Singh Bhullar (7-1, #27 ranked heavyweight)
Marcelo Golm (6-1, #23 ranked heavyweight)
Lightweights:
Stevie Ray (21-7, #34 ranked lightweight)
Jessin Ayari (16-4, #66 ranked lightweight)
