Watch: Kentucky scores on final play of game to cap off comeback vs Missouri

Kentucky was in serious jeopardy of suffering its second loss of the season against Missouri on Saturday, which would’ve ended any hope of playing in the College Football Playoff.

The (6-1) Wildcats trailed 14-3 in the fourth quarter against the (4-3) Tigers, and the team struggled to move the ball immensely throughout much of the contest.

A late touchdown drive kept Kentucky’s winning hopes alive, and the team never stopped fighting. The Wildcats got the ball with under two minutes left, and no timeouts, and the team went nearly the length of the field before time expired. They had enough time to run one play, from just outside the red zone, and they capitalized. Quarterback Terry Wilson hit tight end C.J. Conrad in the end zone for the 22-yard score in walk-off fashion.

OH MY LORD! KENTUCKY WINS!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Upn93K0sc3 — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) October 27, 2018

No. 12 Kentucky’s walk-off win over Missouri was the Wildcats’ 4th upset win of the season, most in the FBS. The winner of next week’s Georgia-Kentucky game will represent the East in the SEC Championship Game. FPI currently gives Georgia a 79 percent chance to win that game. pic.twitter.com/vz43eTHSUA — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 27, 2018

That’s one way to close out a game in epic fashion.