Watch: USF player shoves coach during heated sideline exchange

University of South Florida’s football team was undefeated heading into Saturday’s game against Houston, but the American Athletic Conference contest did not begin as the Bulls had hoped it would.

Houston jumped out to a 28-21 lead at the half, and it was clear that USF was on upset alert. The Bulls’ defense was put to the test, and the Cougars had no problem challenging their opponent.

It appeared to take a toll on one particular Bulls player, as linebacker Khalid McGee shoved assistant coach Blue Adams on the sideline during the game. The two were separated by teammates soon after the confrontation got heated.

USF having some sideline issues between a player & coach pic.twitter.com/RLuZSu81Vq — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) October 27, 2018

Cooler heads eventually prevailed, but it will be interesting to see if the Bulls discipline McGee for his role in the sideline exchange.