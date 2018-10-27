Your Daily Cartoon: Never-ending World Series Game 3 had big impact on TV ratings

MLB fans witnessed the longest game in World Series history on Friday night, and there were times when it seemed like the contest would never end.

The game was deadlocked at 1 after nine innings of play, and both teams ended up emptying their entire bench, as well as their entire pitching staff.

At the end of the day, the Dodgers walked it off in the 18th inning via a home run by Max Muncy, and all of a sudden, the World Series became competitive again, after having previously looked like the Red Sox might take a commanding 3-0 lead.

As far as who tuned into the game, here’s how TV viewership may have looked after each hour.

