Eli Manning addresses if he wants to be traded, in wake of Giants rumors

The Giants are a dumpster fire, and they field a 37-year-old quarterback operating behind a sieve-like offensive line, which has sparked rumors of him potentially being traded.

There has been talk of the Jaguars potentially trading for Manning, which would reunite him with former head coach Tom Coughlin. The Jaguars have lost four consecutive games, and with the bye week on deck, this would be the perfect time to execute a trade.

Manning provides next to nothing in terms of mobility, but he can still sit in the pocket and throw — which is more than we can say about Blake Bortles. The South Florida weather is nice, and it wouldn’t be crazy to think that Manning could want out of New York, as the rest of the season will be an absolute nightmare. He could also deflect some of the blame for the team’s woes.

And while a potential trade to Jacksonville would make sense, given what Manning said after Sunday’s loss, it doesn’t appear that it will happen. Manning was asked if he’ll waive his full no-trade clause, and he had this to say to reporters:

“No. I want to stay here,” Manning said.

Manning always handles himself with a high degree of professionalism, and it appears that he wants to end his career as a member of the franchise that he achieved so much success — namely two Super Bowls — in the past with.