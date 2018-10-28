Huge Update On Roman Reigns' WWE Status After Leukemia Battle Announcement

It has been six days since Roman Reigns shocked the entire world with his life-changing announcement. Since stepping away from the ring to battle Leukemia, fans have been wondering just how long it will be before they are in the Big Dog’s presence once more. It is unknown how far the Leukemia has affected Reigns, with many speculating it can be well over a year or more before he can return to the ring.

Even though Reigns will not be wrestling for a long period of time, perhaps this bit of news can be a little settling for the fans of the former Universal Champion. ACE Comic Con announced that Reigns is scheduled to appear for their event this coming January. Depending on how he feels physically, it looks that Reigns will still be able to do WWE related appearances.

Announcing the initial guest list for #ACEcomiccon Arizona 2019!!! https://t.co/MoNFkNpuAw Join us @GilaArena January 11-12-13! Pricing & on sale days / times will be posted next week. Stay tuned! #aceuniverse pic.twitter.com/sTPyCiG8Y9 — ACEcomiccon (@ACEcomiccon) October 27, 2018

However that can change when it comes to cancer. Until then, Reigns is scheduled for photo ops, meet and greet, and a Q&A panel moderated by legendary WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia.

It will be interesting to hear about Reigns’ progress and his road to recovery as this will be taking place close to three months from now. Hopefully fans can be in for some good news given if Reigns can fulfill this commitment for ACE Comic Con.

Many WWE fans, Superstars and Legends have spoken out in support of the impending battle for Reigns. The outpouring support gave fans an insight to what a great person Reigns is backstage leading to why he is so well liked among his peers. Reigns has been keeping a low profile since thanking everyone via Twitter on Tuesday.

Thank you to everyone who’s reached out…I can’t put into words what it means to me. Your energy and positivity motivate me to get better quickly to get back in the ring, but for now I’m going to spend time with my family and focus on health. Thank you – Joe/Roman — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 23, 2018

The ACE Comic Con event will be taking place in Glendale, Arizona on the weekend of January 11th 2019. Pricing information will be posted next week according to their Twitter page.