LeBron James, JR Smith react to Tyronn Lue firing

Tyronn Lue was a players’ coach by definition, so a number of NBA’ers weren’t thrilled when he was relieved of his duties on Sunday.

Lue essentially fell on the sword for the team’s 0-6 start, as when your team has a worse record than the Knicks, heads tend to roll. The Cavs are the lone winless team in the Eastern Conference, and as bad as they’re playing, it’s unclear when the team will finally win a game.

The Cavs didn’t want to have Lue stick around to see that happen, as the team fired him as head coach on Sunday.

LeBron James was a big advocate for Lue, so he showed his former head coach plenty of love and support following the news of the firing.

T Lue thanks for the memories and more importantly our partnership bringing a 🏆 to that deserved city/fan base. U know how to find me 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2018

JR Smith supported Lue in an Instagram post.

Kevin Love also posted a photo showing him hugging Lue on the court after the team won a title.

The Cavs probably did Lue a favor, as this roster is abysmal. It’s interim coach Larry Drew that should worry about his stock falling.