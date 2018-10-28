Odell Beckham Jr. finally talks about Giants trade rumors

It’s no secret that the Giants are shopping wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who could be available via trade — for the right price.

The Giants tried to keep OBJ happy by awarding him with a five-year, $99 million contract roughly two months ago. The hefty deal made Beckham the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

It doesn’t appear that the money did all that much for Beckham’s psyche, though, as he’s still had a few sideline tantrums, and has also made some negative comments about the team.

Most importantly, though, OBJ just hasn’t really been all that productive on the field — at least by his standards. He’s scored only two touchdowns so far this season, but does have 785 receiving yards.

As such, the Giants may want to look to move Beckham — while they still can get a sizable haul in return. The team could potentially receive two first-round draft picks, and that would go a long way for the team’s rebuilding of its roster. OBJ was asked about the trade rumors following Sunday’s loss to the Redskins, and he had this to say:

“I don’t think I’m going anywhere,” Beckham said. “This is where I’m at. All I want to do is be the very best that I can be, off the field, when I’m on the field. It’s really hard to think about that. It is what it is.”

Odell Beckham on the report that teams are trying to trade for him: pic.twitter.com/WLqTYpoEuC — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 28, 2018

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports was the one responsible for a lot of the trade rumors talk after he delivered this live report on Sunday.

.@JayGlazer is hearing that this trade deadline is going to be WILD. He's got everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday's deadline ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qjE9RAFrOk — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 28, 2018

It will be interesting to see what takes place leading up to the Oct. 30 deadline.