Odell Beckham Jr. makes unbelievable catch while being tackled (Video)

Odell Beckham Jr. is a cheat code when he’s focused and at the top of his game.

OBJ is the Giants’ main playmaker in the passing game, and his dynamic, gamechanging ability is the main reason why the team elected to sign him to a massive contract extension roughly two months ago, rather then trading him for multiple draft picks.

Beckham showed just how dominant he can be during Sunday’s game against the Redskins, when he made a tremendous circus catch — while being dragged to the ground by Redskins cornerback Greg Stroman.

Odell Beckham is gross pic.twitter.com/B6de95sWDa — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 28, 2018

Stroman was whistled for pass interference, but that didn’t stop OBJ from making that sensation catch.