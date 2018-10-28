Patriots trade rumors indicate team reuniting with this former player

The Patriots’ offense has had some moving parts on the unit this season, and the receiving corps isn’t performing at the prolific level we’re used to seeing from them.

Not only that, an injury to running back Sony Michel has forced the team to employ a RB-by-committee approach.

As such, it’s clear that the Patriots are going to need to defend the pass better if they’re looking to make another Super Bowl run this season. The Patriots rank 25th in passing yards per game allowed (275.9), which is near the bottom of the league. The team’s linebackers look noticeably slow, and they’ve been exposed in pass coverage by opposing running backs this season.

It appears that the team is looking to address that issue, though, as Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported that the team has had “internal discussions” about trading for linebacker Jamie Collins.

The Patriots may be regretting having initially traded Collins to the Browns, as the team drafted him, but shipped him to Cleveland for only a compensatory pick (equated to a third-rounder). He had previously played in 50 games for the Patriots.

Trading for a player they once traded away would be a very un-Patriots like move, but at the same time, Collins would provide an immediate upgrade to the defense.