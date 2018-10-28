shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: Ryan Henning | October 28, 2018
Tampa Bay Lightning, Barry Melrose Rocks
shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
The Red Sox defeated the Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night, and the team made sure to sneak in a troll job at the (…)
Red Sox ace Chris Sale was the team’s best pitcher this season, and he’s made another strong case to win the Cy Young Award. But (…)
Clippers 136 Wizards 104 October 28, 2018 | Staples Center | Los Angeles, CA A 1-4 start to the regular season is less than ideal. That (…)
The Dodgers’ loss in Game 5 on Sunday night resulted in them having lost back-to-back World Series. It will likely be difficult for (…)
Red Sox ace Chris Sale closed out the World Series in a big way on Sunday night. Sale came in to pitch in the ninth inning of Game 5, as (…)
NBA teams are getting a bit less selective when it comes to honoring former players, it seems. Austin Rivers played for the Clippers from (…)
If you were wondering if the Baltimore Ravens had re-set a solid course to the AFC playoffs, you would be wrong. They’re back to (…)
Considered one of the most dominant women in pro wrestling history, former WWE Women’s Champion Jazz has spent the last 20 years (…)
Sporting events are filled with entertaining moments and highlight-reel plays, which sometimes result in priceless reactions (…)
It seems like only a matter of time until Browns head coach Hue Jackson will be fired. Jackson compiled a 1-31 record over the two (…)
Comments