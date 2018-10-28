Congratulations to Neil H. for winning our UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith Pick ‘Em Contest. Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 230 on Nov 3rd (but we’re counting it as the third October contest). Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Anthony Smith – 52%
Michael Johnson – 87%
Misha Cirkunov – 65%
Andre Soukhamthath – 74%
Gian Villante – 78%
Consensus Overall Record in 2018: 84-56 (60%)
UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Neil H.
|11
|2
|SternFan74
|9
|3
|Dave K.
|8
|3
|joe
|8
|3
|Matt G.
|8
|3
|Walter Davis III
|8
|7
|Isaac Katz
|7
|7
|KurtK26
|7
|7
|Michael J.
|7
|7
|Robert Oakes
|7
|7
|Victor Rattanasithy
|7
|12
|CDN420
|6
|12
|Shay H
|6
|12
|The MMA Manifesto
|6
|15
|Cameron Walsh
|5
|15
|Herman Martinez
|5
|15
|Nathan H.
|5
|18
|Brandon Kaplan
|4
|18
|Emma Vreeland
|4
|18
|James Weise
|4
|18
|larry chaput
|4
|18
|Rodney
|4
|18
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|4
|18
|ryanC
|4
October Top Five
|1
|Neil H.
|18
|2
|Rodney
|14
|2
|Walter Davis III
|14
|4
|Dave K.
|13
|4
|SternFan74
|13
|4
|Victor Rattanasithy
|13
2018 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|157
|1
|SternFan74
|157
|3
|Neil H.
|154
|4
|Nathan H.
|151
|5
|Brandon Kaplan
|150
|6
|Michael J.
|145
|The MMA Manifesto
|145
|7
|Dave K.
|143
|8
|CDN420
|141
|9
|James Weise
|132
|9
|larry chaput
|132
