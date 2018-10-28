Watch: Adam Thielen channels Randy Moss to make sensational grab off DB's back

Vikings receiver Adam Thielen finds ways to make amazing catches, even on plays where he doesn’t get much separation.

Great players just seem to have a knack for finding the football, no matter the situation or amount of contact from an opposing player. Thielen’s pretty great himself, and he showed that during Sunday night’s game against the Saints.

Thielen made the impossible look, well, possible, when he elevated to make a catch by pinning the ball to PJ Williams’ back. It looked like shades of Randy Moss.

That’s one way of moving the chains, and it got the job done, with the Vikings later scoring a game-tying touchdown on that drive.