Watch: Chris Sale makes Manny Machado fall down on game-ending strikeout

Red Sox ace Chris Sale closed out the World Series in a big way on Sunday night.

Sale came in to pitch in the ninth inning of Game 5, as he was asked to come in and shut the Dodgers batters down. His team was enjoying a 5-1 lead at the time, and Sale did exactly what was asked of him — retiring the meat of the Dodgers’ lineup, in order.

And while Sale is known for starting games, rather than closing them out, he really shut the door on the Dodgers quickly on Sunday. It took him only 15 pitches to strike out the side, as he retired Justin Turner, Enrique Hernandez and Manny Machado. Not only that, he accomplished the feat in style — getting Machado to swing so hard at a slider that he fell down.

Here’s how the 2018 World Series came to a close.

THE BOSTON RED SOX ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS!!! Chris Sale strikes out Manny Machado to close out the World Series! pic.twitter.com/u62k4SVQPv — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 29, 2018

That was the final pitch of the World Series, and it really summed up how dominant the Sox have been during both the regular season and the playoffs.