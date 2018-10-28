Watch: Clippers played Austin Rivers tribute video in return to LA

NBA teams are getting a bit less selective when it comes to honoring former players, it seems.

Austin Rivers played for the Clippers from 2015-18, up until he was traded to the Wizards over the summer.

And while Rivers was a solid role player for the Clippers, he was never really anything more than that. His best season, production-wise, came last year, when he averaged 15.1 points per game, and four assists.

That’s why it was a bit surprising when the Clippers played a tribute video during a stoppage of play in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Wizards. It was Rivers’ first return to Staples Center, so the team showed some love for him with a tribute video.

The Clippers played a tribute video for Austin Rivers during the mid-first quarter timeout. pic.twitter.com/Yb4MUgAq6w — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 29, 2018

Tribute videos are all the rage these days.