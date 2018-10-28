Watch: Kirk Cousins fires Vikings teammates up with passionate pregame speech

The Vikings acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins earlier in the spring for one reason — to lead the team to a Super Bowl.

Minnesota was just one win away from hosting Super Bowl LII, but a poor performance from Case Keenum prevented them from playing in the big game.

The Vikings now have Kirk Cousins to lead the team’s potent passing attack, as well as make sure the team exploits the matchups its speedy receivers can create.

Not only that, Cousins can also fire his team up with pregame speeches, as we saw before Sunday’s game against the Saints.

We’re now ready to play, after hearing that speech.