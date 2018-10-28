Watch: Manny Machado tried to kick Steve Pearce for cheap shot during game

Dodgers slugger Manny Machado was blasted when he was seen kicking Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, but that wasn’t the only controversial moment he was involved in this fall.

Having Machado become involved in controversial moments when he’s running to first base appears to be a thing, because that’s exactly what happened in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night.

Machado was attempting to run out a grounder in the ninth inning of the game, with his team trailing the Red Sox 9-6. He was seen having an unnatural motion as he made his way toward first base, though. Machado’s left foot moved away from the center of the bag, and actually caught Pearce’s heel.

THIS IS NOT OK. the league needs to do something about Machado. pic.twitter.com/jTFR0LzXkh — megan BREWERS NL CENTRAL CHAMPIONS brown (@thatgirlondeck) October 28, 2018

Not only that, Machado also blew a bubble at Pearce, which almost looked like part of a potential troll job of sorts.

World Series. Game 4. Game on the line. Manny Machado is blowing bubbles. pic.twitter.com/5spBqoLDfo — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 28, 2018

Luckily, Pearce was OK, and he remained in the game. But Machado is finding himself in too many controversial moments for this extracurricular physical contact to be purely coincidental. Other MLB’ers are already labeling him a “dirty player” as is.