Watch: Mavericks fan proposes to girlfriend during game

Sporting events are filled with entertaining moments and highlight-reel plays, which sometimes result in priceless reactions from fans.

Well, one particular Mavericks fan had a great reaction to a gesture that took place during Sunday’s game at American Airlines Center. It didn’t really have anything to do with what took place on the court, though.

A man got out of his seat during the contest to get down on one knee and propose to his girlfriend. She not only appeared to be surprised, but she also said yes.

if youre going to propose at a basketball game always have a hype man pic.twitter.com/bIKJIwoUtI — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 29, 2018

Love was in the air, even though the Mavericks were defeated by the Jazz.