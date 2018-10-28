Watch: Seahawks perfectly recreate fight between Nolan Ryan, Robin Ventura on TD celebration

The Seattle Seahawks are known for dancing to the beat of a different drum, and doing things a bit differently than their opponents.

Seattle’s players certainly don’t shy away from the mental aspect of the game, as they’ve mastered the art of trash talking to get in their opponents’ heads.

And when they produce a big play, they’ll often let the opposing team know about it, with a celebration of some sort. That’s what they did against the Lions on Sunday, when Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, Jaron Brown and David Moore teamed up to recreate the old MLB fight between Nolan Ryan and Robin Ventura.

The @Seahawks with the perfect Nolan Ryan re-enactment 🤣 pic.twitter.com/voUDj4DJGI — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 28, 2018

It’s been exactly a quarter-century since that benches-clearing brawl, but none of us will ever forget when Ryan put Ventura in a headlock — as well as everything else that followed.