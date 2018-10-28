Your Daily Cartoon: The case for Notre Dame vs. 'Power 5' conferences in College Football Playoff

It was said that the College Football Playoff minimized the impact of the mid-major, and that no team not in a “Power 5” conference could make the final four.

Well, Notre Dame doesn’t appear to agree with that theory.

The Fighting Irish are attempting to show why they believe a “Group of Five” team belongs in the New Year’s Six discussion. The problem is that the way the system is set up, it’s going to be highly unlikely for them to have a chance at earning a spot.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]