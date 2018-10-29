Chiefs trade rumors indicate Patrick Peterson could be acquired before deadline

Patrick Peterson made it clear that he wants out of Arizona ahead of the NFL trade deadline, and that could be good news for the Chiefs — a team that has had a lot of issues in stopping the pass.

The Chiefs rank 29th in passing yards allowed (304.8 yards/game), and that’s a weakness they’re going to eventually need to shore up heading into the playoffs, going up against signal-callers such as Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger. It’s unclear if safety Eric Berry will even return from injury this season, and it’s clear the void left by former star cornerback Marcus Peters is being exploited by opposing teams.

Peterson could potentially come in and fill that void, and he could also help the Chiefs in the return game. He can return punts if called upon, and is always a threat to take one to the house, especially in key moments.

And he could be a great fit on paper, as his coverage skills are sharp, but most importantly, Peterson is a ballhawk. The Chiefs field a “bend-but-don’t-break” defense under DC Bob Sutton, and creating turnovers is key to the team’s success on that side of the ball. Peterson can force both fumbles and turnovers, and he figures to be a solid fit.

It would likely take a first-round pick, at the very least, to acquire Peterson. But the Chiefs have just enough cap room to take Peterson on this season, and more than enough in 2019. Acquiring a player of Peterson’s caliber for the next few years — he’s under contract through the 2020 season — figures to be a great move, and the Chiefs may end up making the call, leading up to Tuesday’s deadline.