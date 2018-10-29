HBO 24/7 will go Behind the Scenes of The Match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson

An interview with Tiger, wearing Sunday Red, talking about how sweet it will be to beat Phil in The Match may be more entertaining than the actual match. Then add on the Phil banter, and this could be all time. This will be appointment television, just as much as it will be when they face off on November 23rd.
I am already all in on this match, so as much promo as we can get for it, the better, and as much side betting even better. Some may say a $19.99 PPV is too much, I say it’s not enough. I can’t wait for November 23rd, and now thanks to HBO, I can’t wait for November 13th either.
Comments