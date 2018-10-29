Look: Josh Gordon dating Instagram model Dylan Gonzalez

Josh Gordon seems to be fitting in nicely with the Patriots — both on and off the field.

Gordon was involved in some off-the-field incidents during his tenure with the Browns, as well as some mental health issues. It was said that a change of environment — somewhere with structure — was exactly what Gordon would need. Sure enough, that seems to be the case.

He’s found himself more involved in the Patriots offense each week, as the team looks to work him in there. Gordon racked up 100 receiving yards for the first time as a member of the team last game, and he looked very comfortable/on the same page with quarterback Tom Brady.

Gordon is also doing well for himself off the field, too. It’s been rumored over the past month that he’s been dating one of the famous Gonzalez twins, Dylan. The Gonzalez twins are Instagram models, and have dated a number of athletes.

Eyebrows were raised when BSO did some great detective work, noticing that Gonzalez and Gordon appeared to be in the same suite for a Red Sox-Yankees playoff game at Fenway Park. They posted on each of their individual Instagram stories, as you can see below.

Not only that, Sports Gossip recently obtained a photo of Gonzalez wearing Gordon’s jersey during a Patriots game at Gillette Stadium, which she attended.

Here are some more photos of Gonzalez.

It may seem like the Internet is jumping to conclusions here, but this is just how the Patriots organization operates. They make sure their players are very private about their social lives, especially on social media, to make sure there are no distractions on the field.