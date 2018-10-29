Rangers poke fun at Dodgers on Twitter after World Series loss

The Dodgers’ loss in Game 5 on Sunday night resulted in them having lost back-to-back World Series.

It will likely be difficult for Dodgers players, coaches and fans to digest, but one particular team that knows all about consecutive World Series losses lended their “support.”

The Texas Rangers lost in the 2010 and 2011 World Series, and given how much talent the team had on its roster during that time, it was surprising that they weren’t able to win the Fall Classic, at least once.

As such, the Rangers sent this funny tweet after the Dodgers were defeated by the Red Sox in Game 5.

Hey @Dodgers, the support group for back-to-back #WorldSeries losers meets on Tuesdays. — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 29, 2018

No one really remembers the team that finishes in second place, so the support group idea makes sense, even if it doesn’t really exist.