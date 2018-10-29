Thunder Coach Donovan Pegged as Next Coach Fired

Hoops Manifesto

Oct 3, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

 

This isn’t the list you want to see your name at the top of.  BetDSI has listed the odds for the next NBA head coach to get the ax this season (with the Cavs’ Tyronn Lue getting the festivities kicked off yesterday), and the Thunder’s Billy Donovan leads the way.

Here are all the odds for all of the league’s coaches:

Next NBA head coach fired

 

Billy Donovan +150

Tom Thibodeau +250

Scott Brooks +500

Fred Hoiberg +500

Dave Joerger +1500

Kenny Atkinson +1500

Igor Kokoskov +2000

JB Bickerstaff +2000

Alvin Gentry +3000

Terry Stotts +3000

Larry Drew +3000

Michael Malone +4000

David Fizdale +4000

James Borrego +4000

Lloyd Pierce +4000

Steve Clifford +4000

Luke Walton +5000

Brett Brown +5000

Quin Snyder +5000

Doc Rivers +5000

Nate McMillan +5000

Mike D’Antoni +5000

Dwane Casey +7500

Nick Nurse +7500

Mike Budenholzer +7500

Rick Carlisle +7500

Brad Stevens +7500

Erik Spoelstra +10000

Steve Kerr +25000

Gregg Popovich +25000

 

