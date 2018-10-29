Thunder Coach Donovan Pegged as Next Coach Fired

This isn’t the list you want to see your name at the top of. BetDSI has listed the odds for the next NBA head coach to get the ax this season (with the Cavs’ Tyronn Lue getting the festivities kicked off yesterday), and the Thunder’s Billy Donovan leads the way.
Here are all the odds for all of the league’s coaches:
|Next NBA head coach fired
Billy Donovan +150
Tom Thibodeau +250
Scott Brooks +500
Fred Hoiberg +500
Dave Joerger +1500
Kenny Atkinson +1500
Igor Kokoskov +2000
JB Bickerstaff +2000
Alvin Gentry +3000
Terry Stotts +3000
Larry Drew +3000
Michael Malone +4000
David Fizdale +4000
James Borrego +4000
Lloyd Pierce +4000
Steve Clifford +4000
Luke Walton +5000
Brett Brown +5000
Quin Snyder +5000
Doc Rivers +5000
Nate McMillan +5000
Mike D’Antoni +5000
Dwane Casey +7500
Nick Nurse +7500
Mike Budenholzer +7500
Rick Carlisle +7500
Brad Stevens +7500
Erik Spoelstra +10000
Steve Kerr +25000
Gregg Popovich +25000
