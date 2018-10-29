MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights

MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights

Feb 3, 2018; Belem, Brazil; Valentina Shevchenko (red gloves) defeats Priscila Cachoeira (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Mangueirinho Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Flyweights 

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 NR Joanna Jedrzejczyk 226
2 1 1 Valentina Shevchenko 89.5
3 2 3 Katlyn Chookagian 56
4 3 2 Nicco Montano 55
5 4 12 Joanne Calderwood 53
6 5 Montana De La Rosa 52.5
7 6 Paige VanZant 51
8 7 Gillian Robertson 42.5
9 NR Mayra Bueno Silva 40
10 8 5 Alexis Davis 31
11 9 9 Jessica Eye 30
12 10 11 Ashlee Evans-Smith 28.5
13 11 6 Liz Carmouche 26.5
14 12 7 Roxanne Modafferi 25
15 13 13 Mara Romero Borella 22.5
15 13 Rachael Ostovich 22.5
15 13 Shana Dobson 22.5
18 16 10 Jessica Rose-Clark 22
18 16 8 Lauren Murphy 22
20 18 Ji Yeon Kim 14
21 19 Lauren Mueller 10
21 19 4 Sijara Eubanks 10
23 21 15 Andrea Lee 5
24 22 Barb Honchak 0
24 22 14 Jennifer Maia 0
24 22 Kalindra Faria 0
24 22 Melinda Fabian 0
24 22 Molly McCann 0
24 22 Priscila Cachoeira 0
24 22 Veronica Macedo 0

 

Check back Friday for our women’s strawweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home