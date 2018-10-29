UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Flyweights
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|NR
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|226
|2
|1
|1
|Valentina Shevchenko
|89.5
|3
|2
|3
|Katlyn Chookagian
|56
|4
|3
|2
|Nicco Montano
|55
|5
|4
|12
|Joanne Calderwood
|53
|6
|5
|Montana De La Rosa
|52.5
|7
|6
|Paige VanZant
|51
|8
|7
|Gillian Robertson
|42.5
|9
|NR
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|40
|10
|8
|5
|Alexis Davis
|31
|11
|9
|9
|Jessica Eye
|30
|12
|10
|11
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|28.5
|13
|11
|6
|Liz Carmouche
|26.5
|14
|12
|7
|Roxanne Modafferi
|25
|15
|13
|13
|Mara Romero Borella
|22.5
|15
|13
|Rachael Ostovich
|22.5
|15
|13
|Shana Dobson
|22.5
|18
|16
|10
|Jessica Rose-Clark
|22
|18
|16
|8
|Lauren Murphy
|22
|20
|18
|Ji Yeon Kim
|14
|21
|19
|Lauren Mueller
|10
|21
|19
|4
|Sijara Eubanks
|10
|23
|21
|15
|Andrea Lee
|5
|24
|22
|Barb Honchak
|0
|24
|22
|14
|Jennifer Maia
|0
|24
|22
|Kalindra Faria
|0
|24
|22
|Melinda Fabian
|0
|24
|22
|Molly McCann
|0
|24
|22
|Priscila Cachoeira
|0
|24
|22
|Veronica Macedo
|0
Check back Friday for our women’s strawweight rankings
