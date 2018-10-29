Watch: Red Sox troll Yankees during champagne clubhouse celebration

The Red Sox defeated the Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night, and the team made sure to sneak in a troll job at the expense of its division rival.

Boston’s players and coaches were living in the present during the champagne celebration in the clubhouse that followed the 5-1 win, but they were also seen poking fun at the Yankees — the team the Red Sox beat to advance to the World Series.

Plenty of singing and dancing took place in the clubhouse, while champagne bottles were popped. And, at one point, the Red Sox were overheard singing Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York,” a clear shot at the Bronx Bombers.

Playing "New York, New York" in the clubhouse? The @RedSox are also the World Champions of petty. pic.twitter.com/O7sQcqbloL — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 29, 2018

The Red Sox are world champions once again, and they made sure to let their AL East rival know about it.