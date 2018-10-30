Look: Bill Belichick, girlfriend steal show at Hall-of-Fame event

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick may be a man of few words, but his girlfriend balances him out perfectly, as she’s been known to capture the attention of an entire room.

Belichick has been dating Linda Holliday for over a year now, and when he’s not on the football field or a football-related trip, he’s often seen with his stunning girlfriend.

Holliday lit up the place at a recent event that Belichick hosted. The Bill Belichick Foundation hosted roughly 300 people at the fifth annual Hall of Fame Huddle earlier in the month. The event was held at the Seaport Hotel & World Trade Center, so it’s clear the foundation spared no expense.

Tony La Russa, Jim Thome, Joe Torre, Dave Dombrowski and Jerod Mayo all attended — among others. Most importantly, Holliday was there, and she was the center of attention, as usual. Check out some photos of the event.

Here are some other photos of Holliday and Belichick.

Yes, you saw that correctly. Belichick actually smiled in that last photo.