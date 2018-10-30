Look: James White, girlfriend embrace starting running back role

The Patriots are shuffling their running back corps, now that Sony Michel has been hampered with an injury, and James White has benefited big-time.

White has assumed the starting running back role, and has been averaging close to 20 touches per game. White presents the opportunity to create mismatches in the passing game, as he runs crisp routes, and often leaves opposing linebackers in the dust.

His wife, Diana Civitello, has appeared to be happy about White’s uptick in production. The two got married earlier in the year, back in March, and you can check out some photos from the wedding below.

Here are some other photos of the two.