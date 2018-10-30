LeBron James issues angry warning about his patience running out (Video)

The Lakers lost yet another winnable game on Monday night, this time dropping a close one to the Timberwolves in Minnesota.
Los Angeles now sits in 11th place in the Western Conference standings, with a 2-5 record, which really isn’t a huge improvement from where the team was last season. The acquisition of LeBron James and a few veteran players hasn’t paid dividends yet.
The Lakers turned the ball over 18 times in the loss, and perimeter shooting continues to be an ongoing theme — as Los Angeles made only 12 of 33 three-pointers it attempted. But James isn’t running out of patience, not this early in the season. He made sure to tell reporters that, and also issued a warning on the subject as well.
“You probably don’t want to be around when my patience runs out,” James remarked.
OK then, thanks for the warning.
