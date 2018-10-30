LeBron James issues angry warning about his patience running out (Video)

The Lakers lost yet another winnable game on Monday night, this time dropping a close one to the Timberwolves in Minnesota.

Los Angeles now sits in 11th place in the Western Conference standings, with a 2-5 record, which really isn’t a huge improvement from where the team was last season. The acquisition of LeBron James and a few veteran players hasn’t paid dividends yet.

The Lakers turned the ball over 18 times in the loss, and perimeter shooting continues to be an ongoing theme — as Los Angeles made only 12 of 33 three-pointers it attempted. But James isn’t running out of patience, not this early in the season. He made sure to tell reporters that, and also issued a warning on the subject as well.

“You probably don’t want to be around when my patience runs out,” James remarked.

You probably don't want to be around when LeBron James' patience runs out pic.twitter.com/nDg1W1cFvt — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) October 30, 2018

OK then, thanks for the warning.