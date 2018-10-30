Look: 76ers reveal new 'City Edition' jerseys

The Sixers paid tribute to the most iconic Philadelphia-based sports movie in designing their new “City Edition” jerseys, which proved to be a wise idea.

This week, the team revealed what the new “City Edition” jerseys would look like, and yeah, they’re pretty sweet. The design was inspired by the “Rocky” and “Creed” films, and that’s why the jersey contains 13 stars, to mimic the boxing ring Rocky Balboa first squared off against Apollo Creed in.

Ben Simmons modeled them for the public to check out, as you can see below.

We’re big fans of the look. The Sixers nailed this one.