Rams acquire former No. 3 overall draft pick Dante Fowler in trade with Jaguars

The rich are getting richer, as the Rams made a huge trade to shore up their pass rush on Tuesday — just before the trade deadline.

Los Angeles finalized a trade with Jacksonville that will bring them former No. 3 overall draft pick Dante Fowler, who was on the trade block. Fowler battled through injuries early in his NFL career, but even after that, he never materialized into the explosive pass-rusher he was in college at the University of Florida. He had some mental roadblocks that appeared to take a toll on his motivation, and also made it clear that he was unhappy about Yannick Ngakoue getting more snaps then him. Maybe that’s why the Rams were able to get him on the cheap.

Comp update:!Rams are trading a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick to Jaguars for DE Dante Fowler, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2018

🚨🚨🚨 TRADE 🚨🚨🚨 We have traded DE Dante Fowler to the Rams in exchange for a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick. pic.twitter.com/WnlXRwkpr9 — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 30, 2018

This could be the change of scenery Fowler has been in need of. The defensive end will play in a front alongside Ndamukong Suh and Aaron Donald, and we won’t be surprised if the Rams plan to play him at linebacker on third down as well.

It does appear that the Rams are aware that their secondary has some issues in coverage, and that they’re just going to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks to mask that deficiency.