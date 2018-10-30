Look: Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend stuns at topless photo shoot
Look: Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend stuns at topless photo shoot
By: TSD Staff | October 30, 2018
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has won two Super Bowls, and he’s also had plenty of success off the field, in his dating life.
The “Yo Soy Fiesta” persona has attracted a number of hot celebrities, including former porn star Bibi Jones. Gronk has settled down a bit recently, but he’s still doing well for himself, as he’s been dating former Patriots cheerleader Camille Kostek.
Kostek nearly broke the Internet this week when she posted a topless photo, and you can check it out below.
She also posted this nearly the same time.
Here are some other photos of her and Gronk.
She’s a stunner.
