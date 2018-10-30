Look: Ryan Tannehill's gorgeous wife shows off photos of new baby girl

Look: Ryan Tannehill's gorgeous wife shows off photos of new baby girl

Updates

Look: Ryan Tannehill's gorgeous wife shows off photos of new baby girl

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been the team’s signal caller since entering the league in 2012, and he’s been married to his wife, Lauren, since that time.

Lauren was featured on one particular season of “Hard Knocks,” and it didn’t take long for social media to begin fawning over her.

Well, now, Lauren still has her good looks, and the two have grown quite a family. They have one son, Steel, and Lauren also gave birth to their daughter, Stella, earlier this month.

Here are some photos from when Lauren was pregnant with Stella.

View this post on Instagram

♥️

A post shared by laurentannehill (@laurentannehill) on

And some more, for your viewing pleasure.

View this post on Instagram

Girls night @katinat2 #TexasGirls #DoItBetter 😁😊

A post shared by laurentannehill (@laurentannehill) on

View this post on Instagram

Maaa man @rtannehill17 #DateYourMate #HunkyHusband

A post shared by laurentannehill (@laurentannehill) on

Updates

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More sportsdaily
Home