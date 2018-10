Tuesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Western New Mexico at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

College Football

MACtion

Miami (OH) at Buffalo — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Kent State at Bowling Green — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

B1G Football Coaches Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Football Coaches Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

College Football: Inside Slant — FS1, 7 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Inside Pac-12 Football — Pac-12 Network, 9 p.m.

College Golf

East Lake Cup, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

Match Play Semifinals — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

College Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

SEC Tournament, Orange Beach Sportsplex, Orange Beach, AL

Quarterfinals

Tennessee vs. LSU — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. Florida — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Mississippi — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Wyoming at Colorado State — Stadium, 9 p.m.

Copa Del Rey

CD Ebro vs. Valencia CF — beIN Sports, 2:25 p.m.

UE Sant Andreu vs. Atlético Madrid — beIN Sports, 4:25 p.m. (same day coverage)

eSports

eSports Athletes Rising: The FIFA 19 Continental Cup: The Finals: Oui, Oui, Oui All the Way Home — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Skate Canada, Place Bell, Laval, Quebec, Canada

Ladies Short Program — Olympic Channel, 8 p.m. (delayed from 10/26)

Ladies Free Skate — Olympic Channel, 9:30 p.m. (delayed from 10/27)

Golf

School of Golf: Chapter 28: Scary Shots — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Ian Poulter-Putting — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Driver vs. Driver: Moving Day — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Gymnastics

FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, Aspire Academy Dome, Doha, Qatar

Women’s Team Final — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Reloaded: UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Cleveland — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Orlando — NBC Sports California Plus/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston — Fox Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto — NBA TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston — NBC Sports Northwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Washington at Memphis — NBC Sports Washington/NBC Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Basketball: A Love Story: Michael Jordan, Patrick Ewing — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Basketball: A Love Story: Magic Johnson, Pat Summit — ESPN, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Trade Deadline — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network,6 p.m.

21st & Prime — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2018 Week 8 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Surprise! — FS1, 10 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Carolina — NESN/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Buffalo — Sportsnet Flames/Sportsnet West/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus — Fox Sports Detroit Plus/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/MSG Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal — Fox Sports Southwest/TSN2/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay — MSG Plus/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton — Fox Sports North/Sportsnet Oilers, 9 p.m./Sporstnet West, 9:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Ottawa at Arizona — TSN5/RDSI/Fox Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

New York Rangers at San Jose — MSG Network/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

On the Fly: New York Rangers at San Jose Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Elite Trophy Zhuhai, Hengqin Tennis Center, Zhuhai, Communist China

Round Robin Singles — Tennis Channel, 2 a.m.

ATP Tour

Paris Masters, Palais Omnisport, Bercy, France

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.