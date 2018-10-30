Look: Tyreek Hill's girlfriend cheers on Chiefs WR during game

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill and his girlfriend, Crystal Espinal, have been dating for at least five years.

The two were together during their time at Oklahoma State, which unfortunately featured a scary, controversial moment. Hill pleaded guilty to assaulting Espinal in December 2014, when she was eight weeks pregnant with their son.

Well, the two appear to have patched things up, as they got engaged just a few weeks ago.

Espinal hit up a recent game at Arrowhead Stadium, with a front-row view of the action. She was field-level, and received a kiss from Hill, as she cheered him on.

Here are a few more photos of her and Hill.

We winning all around in this family! @cheetah pic.twitter.com/hKwK3AyWmD — Crystal Espinal (@CrysEspinal) September 24, 2018